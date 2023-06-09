Kajol Ignores Paparazzi In First Appearance After Fake Instagram Exit, Watch Video

Earlier today, actress Kajol announced that she is quitting social media. She took to her official Instagram handle and announced her decision. She shared a post with the caption, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." She shared the post with the caption, “Taking a break from social media." Kajol did not reveal the reason behind the move. She also removed all her posts.

However, several fans took to the comments section to show their support to towards her decision. “Sorry you’re going through such at the moment, Kajol ma’am. Please know that troubles never last and come back your strong energetic self. Sending you all the love from Ghana," one fan write. “I don’t know what happened that made you make such a decision, but know that we, the fans, love you and we miss your captions and beautiful posts, We wish you the best," another fan wrote.

Now, a video of Kajol has surfaced wherein she can be seen evading the media. As the paps follow her for a picture while she comes out of a building, Kajol shrugs them off and goes straight into her car. Moreover, the actress has quietly made a comeback on social media too. In a collaborative post between an OTT platform and her account, the teaser of her show, The Good Wife.