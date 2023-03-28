Kajol is Proud of Daughter Nysa for Conducting Herself With Dignity, Says ‘She’s 19 and...'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The star kid has not made her Bollywood debut yet but often hits headlines with her public appearances. Now, Kajol has opened up about her daughter’s popularity and shared that she is proud of the way Nysa carries herself. “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her," the actress told Hindustan Times.

She continued, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

Advertisement

Speaking about her daughter’s freedom of choice, Kajol shared that she herself has abided by those norms when it came to standing out in the film industry. “I never worried about being a part of a group or following the trend or being at the number one spot in the rat race. I never thought about all that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky with Vishal Jethwa. Helmed by actor-director Revathy, the movie is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). He died in 2004. The film couldn’t bring in great box office numbers but was a critical success due to it’s conventional storyline.

Earlier on working in the film, the actress had shared with PTI, “It’s not the kind of film that you can ever do without feeling. I wasn’t sure whether I wanted to do the film because it’s a subject that is everyone’s nightmare. It was difficult for me to say yes to it. The great thing about Revathy is she made it easy as we were in the same situation day in and day out and it takes that fear away, besides Salaam Venky is written so beautifully. It is a celebration of life and the film teaches you that life should be a celebration."

Read all the Latest Movies News here