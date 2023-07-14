Kajol Lauds Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's RRKPK Song Tum Kya Mile, Calls Them 'Beautiful'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is only a few days away from its release. Being a Karan Johar directorial, cine-buffs have already pinned their hope for a grand visual and musical extravaganza especially with the two songs that the makers have released so far. While ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ is slowly climbing the charts, the very first song from the film ‘Tum Kya Mile’ was an ode to Yash Chopra’s film and was rightly received by everyone. It showed Alia Bhatt romancing Ranveer Singh amid the snowy abodes of Kashmir in chiffon sarees. Now Kajol has reacted to it since she has been a part of such song and dance sequences throughout her career.

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, when the interviewer asked Kajol in the context of ‘Tum Kya Mile’ song whether she misses doing dance numbers like Suraj Hua Madham wearing a chiffon saree, Kajol replied,"I don’t miss wearing chiffon sarees at all. I have to say I don’t. I like to wear them in warmer weather maybe and do it in warmer weather, not so cold. But yeah, I think they’re beautiful(Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt). And I’d love to do a song with Shah Rukh Khan for sure."

Take a look:

Fans swarmed the comment section with compliments, many of them declared SRK-Kajol’s jodi the best. One of them wrote, “Kajol and Srk are Evergreen , Okay ." Another one commented, “KAJOL AND SHAHRUKH ❣️ THE BEST FOREVER." Someone else said," True." A fan also stated, “Exactly."

While the movie created a lot of buzz before its release, the makers have planned to go on a promotion spree ahead of its release. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt are planning a 5-city promotional tour for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This strategic promotion campaign is scheduled to kick off on Monday, July 17. The first destination, as per the portal, would be Baroda. The entire tour will be completed in about 10 days leading up to the premiere of the film.