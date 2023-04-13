Kajol Makes JAW DROPPING Confession; Reveals Being Fat Shamed, Trolled For Dark Skin

Known for her chirpiness, outspoken nature and expressive eyes, Kajol recently revealed how it took a long time for her to believe that she was actually beautiful. In a recent interview, Kajol recalled how people “body-shamed" her in the initial years of her career. Although Kajol believed she was cool, attractive, smart, and intelligent, she felt she wasn’t pretty enough.

Talking to Humans of Bombay, Kajol recalled, “‘She is dark, she is fat and she wears specs all the time.’ These were some of the judgments that were passed when I first started working in the industry. I couldn’t care less. I knew I was smart, cool and better than everyone out there who had any negatives to say for me. So, I kept continuing to be myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they couldn’t pull me down, the world simply embraced me for who I was - Kajol." The actress eventually realised she was beautiful, but not until she was 32-33 when she finally looked in the mirror and said it to herself.

Kajol further said that she continued to be herself and never let it show. “And like I said, you fake it, till you believe it and eventually you will make it," the actress said.

Once in an old interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol addressed rumours of undergoing some sort of cosmetic surgery. Smashing all the reports, Kajol explained how “working in direct sunlight" led to the tanning of her skin. And it was years later, she got her real colour back. She denied all the speculations around any kind of skin-whitening surgery.

“I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun! For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned! And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned! It’s not a skin whitening surgery, it’s a stay-at-home surgery," she said.

From making her debut with Bekhudi to appearing in movies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan, Kajol has had a successful 3-decade long reign in the Hindi film industry. Undoubtedly, she has been a treat to watch on screen. Most recently, she appeared in the film Salaam Venky also starring Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra in key roles.

