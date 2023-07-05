Kajol Recalls A Relative's 'Shocking' Comment On Her Acting: 'It Felt Like Ulta Thappad' | Exclusive

Kajol became a mother in 2003 when she gave birth to daughter, Nysa. Seven years later, she embraced motherhood again as she welcomed son, Yug. But the actor played a mother onscreen even before she became one in real life. Her upcoming show, The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, which marks her debut in the web series universe, once again sees her playing a mom, who makes a comeback to the courtroom after her husband gets caught in a sex scandal.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Kajol says that the equation she shares with her children often spills into the characters she essays onscreen. Talking about how she wishes for a mother-child relationship to be written in a better and more real fashion, she tells us, “I’ve played a mother about 120 times (laughs). The way we play moms in real life and reel life is very different. According to me, as a woman, when I see a relationship shared by a mother and a daughter or a child onscreen, I always feel like it needs to be a little more real."

Not the one to mince her words, Kajol believes that parents and children have a complicated dynamic and that directors should be able to capture its essence. “In real life, parents and children have the weirdest connection and relationship. I always tell my kids, ‘There maybe things I don’t like about you but I will always love you.’ That, I hope, has come across in The Trial," she states.

Earlier, in a conversation with News18, Kajol had mentioned how her children don’t watch her work. She reveals that not much has changed since then. Shedding light on the same, she says, “My children don’t watch my work. I try to make them watch but they are very clear that they don’t want to."

Sharing her thoughts on why they refrain from watching her films, the 48-year-old elaborates, “An aunt of mine actually told me once that she doesn’t watch my films because I’m a very good actor. I was shocked! She added that had I been a bad actor, she would have tolerated me crying onscreen but since I act well, she can’t see me crying (laughs). It was supposed to be a compliment but it felt like an ulta thappad. I was so confused by the end of it that all I could tell her was, ‘Thank you, aunty!’ My kids also have the same belief system. They think that I cry too well and that they can’t take it."

But the Lust Stories 2 and Salaam Venky actor confides that Yug has watched the trailer of The Trial and lets us in on his reactions. “My son has categorically told me, ‘The Trial has a very nice trailer. But I love you too much. I can’t watch it objectively,’" she says.