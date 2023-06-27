Kajol Recalls How Shah Rukh Khan Made Her Feel Comfortable During ‘Jaati Hu Main’ Song Shoot

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have been one of the most iconic pair of the 90s. Fans just love them. Well, the actress recently shared a heartwarming anecdote from her past, recalling the special bond she shared with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and how he made her comfortable during the shooting of the iconic song ‘Jaati Hu Main’ from the film Karan Arjun.

In the interview with The Hindu, Kajol called Shah Rukh Khan the most understanding co-actor and why? Recalling shooting for Jaati Hu Main song, the Lust Stories 2 actress said that she was ‘clueless’ about the song and did what she was asked to do. “I had no clue what was being done. I was told before the shot ye karna, woh karna hai and I did just that. Bohot mushkil se kiya, lekin kiya (It was tough to do, but I did it). I would say one thing about Shah Rukh that he is still one of the most understanding costars because he understands what is uncomfortable for a woman to do and not to do and he tries his level best to make you most comfortable to do that," she was quoted.