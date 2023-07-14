Kajol Recalls Two Photographers Following Her On Bike: 'I Could Have Reported It To Police If...'

In recent times, several celebrities have expressed disappointment with the growing paparazzi culture, recent on the list is Kajol. In a recent interview, The Trial actress shared how there is a need to draw a line when it comes to shutterbugs following actors. Kajol mentioned that she understands getting clicked by the paparazzi is a part of her job. However, she also questioned paps for following actors ‘wherever they go’.

“I do think this is too much right now. It is like a pendulum, it started off, and it’s gaining momentum, gaining momentum, and it’s at the height right now. It has to come down because somewhere down the line we are actors, it’s a question of balance, it will come down," Kajol said during an interview with Miss Malini.

Advertisement

Recalling a recent incident when two paparazzi following her on a bike, Kajol added, “The other day I was crossing Bandra and these guys must have seen my car. They followed me. I had not gone for a shoot, I had not gone to a public place, I had not gone to a hotel or a restaurant. They followed my car all the way."

The actress argued if the same incident would have happened to a common person, they would have filed a police complaint. “Because I am a star I can’t say, ‘Why are you following me?’ Because I am a star I cannot be threatened by it. Because I am a star I have 7-8 people standing over there with cameras regardless of what I am wearing. I have to be constantly on my guard," she concluded.