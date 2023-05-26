Kajol Recalls Wearing Chiffon Salwar In Freezing Poland For Fanaa; Says 'Aamir Bought A Thick Jacket...'

Kajol and Aamir Khan created a blockbuster with Fanaa in 2006. Celebrating 17 years since the release of the film, Kajol reflected on her experience shooting a song in freezing temperatures of minus 27 degrees. She recalled wearing a chiffon salwar kameez while her co-star Aamir Khan was bundled up in a jacket. Taking to Instagram, Kajol appreciated the efforts of women and actresses who take up such challenges to maintain a stunning appearance on screen and urged her fans to also acknowledge and salute them.

Sharing a video clip from Fanaa with the song Mere Haath Mein playing in the background, she wrote, “One of my oh so many “comebacks" but Zooni will always remain special to me simply because I just had to be me without my glasses. #Nerds rock! And since you guys loved my memories let me give you some more."

Sharing her experience, she mentioned how the temperature was freezing on day 1 of the shoot and she had to wear a salwar. She wrote, “Poland was -27 degrees centigrade on the first day of shoot and I was wearing a thin chiffon salwar kameez on a frozen lake with the wind chill factor aside… #AamirKhan on the other hand had bought himself a nice thick jacket from the local market just for the shoot. So his face did not have the natural pain that was there on my frozen face!! And the cherry on top of the whole scenario was that the whole song was scrapped and RESHOT when we got back to Mumbai!! Can we all just salute women and heroines all over the world who do these things and much worse just to look good! #17YearsOfFanaa."

Fanaa marked the reunion of Aamir Khan and Kajol after their 1997 film Ishq, which also featured Ajay Devgn and Juhi Chawla. Recently, Aamir made a special appearance in Kajol’s 2022 film Salaam Venky.