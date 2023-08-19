Kajol Refuses To Crown Kareena Kapoor B'wood's Queen In Old Video, Leaves Her Upset: 'It's Ridiculous...'

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is infamous for the comments that celebrities make during their appearance on the talk show. Clips from the show often make rounds on the internet either for the fun banter between the guests or the controversial statements they make. Recently, an old clip of Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan has resurfaced on Reddit wherein Karan asks Kajol who she thinks is the reigning queen of Bollywood.

Karan asked, “Kareena, Katrina, Priyanka, who according to you is the reigning queen today?" Before Kajol could answer, Kareena interjected, “Kajol, just I mean, please." Kajol tried to dodge answering the question and said, “Me. It’s me."

Kareena then said, “This is ridiculous. I mean, you cannot. You cannot not take my name." Kajol said to Kareena, “I’m not taking your name, honey. I said it’s me." Kareena replied, “No, this is ridiculous. You’re not in the running here also, darling. You are not, Kajol."

Kajol then said, “That’s true, I am not. I have to say that. It’s Kareena, we are family." Kajol and Kareena are fondly remembered for their portrayal of the sister duo Anjali and Pooja in Karan Johar’s 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Netizens loved the actresses’ friendly banter and said that moments from the show should be taken in a light-hearted way and not be sensationalized. One user wrote, “This is just a bunch of people having some harmless fun."