Kajol REVEALS Nysa Devgan Doesn't Want A Daughter: 'She Was Like... No, I'm Having Sons'

Kajol has been getting a lot of praise for her performance in the recently released web series The Trial. She has made her digital debut with the show. Well, Kajol’s daughter Nysa is very popular. Though she has not joined Bollywood but this has not affected her stardom. Recently, the actress opened up about a touching interaction she had with her daughter. She revealed the heartwarming response she received from Nysa after expressing her heartfelt wish that her daughter would have a daughter just like herself one day.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Kajol shared a glimpse into her special relationship with her daughter during a candid conversation. Kajol revealed, " One day I told her, I really hope and pray that you have a daughter like yourself. And my daughter’s answer to this was, ‘No, I am having sons because I don’t think I can handle a daughter like me.’ And I was like, ‘Well you know Nysa, now you know." This left everyone in a laugh.