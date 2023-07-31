Kajol Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Had A Frozen Shoulder After Lifting Her For Iconic DDLJ Poster

Actor Kajol recently reacted to her iconic poster for the film 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in which superstar Shah Rukh Khan is holding her on his shoulders. She revealed in an interview that she was concerned for Shah Rukh’s health as he had a frozen shoulder post the photoshoot. In the photo, Kajol is wearing an orange lehenga with gold detailing and Shah Rukh is wearing a leather jacket with a fedora.

In an interview with Curly Tales on YouTube, Kajol said that she had been worried about Shah Rukh’s health during the photo shoot and his shoulder getting frozen later made her worry even more. She said she had doubted whether the actor will be able to lift her, but he told her, “Don’t worry, I am strong."

She said Shah Rukh had made her feel comfortable and was very sweet during the shoot. She said, “Shah Rukh was standing with me on top of his shoulders. I was feeling bad." She added, “Shah Rukh sweetly took me on his shoulder and didn’t make me feel heavy at all."

The megahit film remains the duo’s most talked about collaboration yet. Kajol and Shah Rukh became one of the most loved on-screen pairs after working together on this film and went on to make other successful films like Baazigar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale. Their on-screen chemistry is so believable that many fans thought the duo were married in real life. They have remained good friends through the years.