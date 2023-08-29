Kajol Splurges On Real Estate, Acquires A Sprawling 2,095 sq ft Office For A Whopping Rs 7.64 Cr

Kajol has recently acquired a 2,095 square feet office space located on the eighth floor of the Signature building in Oshiwara, Andheri West. The office boasts a RERA carpet area of 1904 square feet and includes the convenience of three designated parking spaces. According to registration documents accessed via Propstack.com, the transaction was officially registered on August 25, accompanied by a stamp duty payment of ₹45.84 lakh.

Interestingly, Kajol’s husband, actor Ajay Devgn, had previously secured office units in the same Signature building situated off Veera Desai Road. This acquisition, which took place on April 19, saw Ajay Devgn purchasing office units for a total of ₹45 crore. His investment consisted of three units on the 16th floor and two units on the 17th floor. These units collectively cover a whopping area, with the 16th-floor units spanning 8,405 square feet of carpet area and the 17th-floor units accounting for 4,893 square feet. In total, the acquired office space amounted to an expansive 13,298 square feet.

Ajay acquired five office units at a rate of ₹33,907 per square foot, while Kajol’s purchased unit commanded a rate of ₹36,400 per square foot based on its built-up area. The development of the Signature building has been overseen by Veer Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd.

In May 2021, the couple made a significant investment by purchasing a 5,102 square foot bungalow within the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu, the transaction amounting to ₹60 crore.