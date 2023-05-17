Kajol Thinks She Is A Spitting Image Of Daughter Nysa In AI-Generated Photo; Check It Out

Artificial Intelligence, whether in the form of chatbots or facial recognition tools, has revolutionized the digital world with its potential. A few months ago, there was a buzz about AI-generated pictures of Bollywood celebrities that went viral. Recently, Kajol joined the trend by sharing a picture on social media where she believes she resembles her daughter Nysa. While not directly mentioning her, Kajol dropped a hint by tagging her. It’s undeniable that Nysa bears a striking resemblance to her mother, and they are frequently spotted together.

Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, “AI and me… any guesses who I look like (The answer is in the person who’s tagged). There are too many eye rolls and not enough emojis…" Check out the photo here:

Advertisement

Many took to the comments section to write how Nysa and Kajol look quite similar. “Nyssa is a spitting image of you," wrote one user, while another wrote, “As Yug grows up, he looks like his father".

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan might not have made her Bollywood debut but the starkid enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she is often clicked with other celebrities and starkids.

Recently, Nysa turned a year older. As she celebrated her 20th birthday, she received heartfelt birthday wishes from her parents. Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself with her daughter and penned a heartwarming note which read, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever!

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky with Vishal Jethwa. Helmed by actor-director Revathy, the movie is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).