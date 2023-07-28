Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Kajol To Soni Razdan, Actresses Who Rejected Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Madhuri Dixit starred with Sunny Deol in Tridev previously.

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 17:50 IST

These actresses were offered a role in Sunny Deol’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, but they turned it down.

More than twenty years ago, the extraordinary love story of Sakeena and Tara Singh in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha won the hearts of the audience, leaving them deeply touched by their mesmerising chemistry. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of its time. With both cine-goers and critics showering it with praise, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha not only won hearts but also set a new standard for romance in Bollywood.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha catapulted both stars to immense stardom. While Sunny Deol was already an established actor by then, Ameesha Patel won the hearts of the audience with her graceful performance. But, did you know many leading actresses at that time refused to work in this cult movie?

Kajol

There were reports that Kajol was offered the role of Sakeena in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. As per information, Sunny Deol had once shared that a few actresses wanted to work with only superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. If media reports are anything to go by, Kajol rejected the role as she did not want to work with Sunny Deol.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sakeena was portrayed to be simple, yet beautiful and appealing. Who better than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to portray this role? Reportedly, she was offered a role in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, but she claimed she was not ready for it.

Madhuri Dixit

Remember Madhuri Dixit Nene was paired opposite Sunny Deol in Tridev, which was declared to be commercially successful? Well, she was offered an opportunity to pair with the actor yet again in the Anil Sharma movie. But, she too turned it down.

Soni Razdan

    • Soni Razdan is one of the finest actresses in the Indian film industry. Reportedly, she too was offered a role in this periodic movie, but the actress had to turn down the offer as she had an issue with the dates.

    Now, Anil Sharma has come up with a sequel titled Gadar 2. The movie will be headlined once again by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. As per reports, prior to the shooting, Punjabi actress Nimrat Khaira was offered a role in the second instalment but she rejected it due to farmers’ agitation. Speaking of Gadar 2, the movie is slated to release in the theatres on August 11, 2023

