Kajol Wanted Different Climax in SRK's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Says 'I Would.... Salman's Character'

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai continues to be an iconic Bollywood film, thanks to its captivating storyline, unforgettable characters and great music. The film is also considered one of the highlights of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s careers. Kajol, who played the role of short-haired tomboy Anjali in the movie, recently made an intriguing statement about her character in the film.

Kajol told Humans of Bombay that her version of Anjali wouldn’t wear a saree. Instead, she would wear track pants and expensive, fabulous sneakers with it and still manage to look good.

When asked who she would have picked between Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Aman (Salman Khan), Kajol said, “On script level, maybe I would have gone with Salman’s character, but in the film, if you watch the film, there is no choice about the ending, it has to be the way it is."

In 2019, director Karan Johar referred to the film as the most “politically incorrect" movie. During a film festival in Melbourne celebrating the 20th anniversary of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan shared an incident when Shabana Azmi called him after watching the film. She expressed her shock at the portrayal of a girl’s attractiveness based on her hairstyle. Karan apologised and acknowledged her point, to which she asked if that was all he had to say, and he responded with a yes, accepting her criticism.

Released in 1998, besides the lead actors, the Karan Johar directorial also featured Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh and Johnny Lever, while Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in the film.

