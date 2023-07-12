Kajol Gets Into Fun Banter With Paps As They Ask Her To Pose For Photos: ‘Ye Life Mein Nahi Milega’

Celebrities often engage in fun banter with the paps and fans during promotional events. But, when it comes to Kajol, one can expect nothing short of hilarity. The actress recently appeared to have lost her cool, albeit for fun, after being told that paparazzi were waiting to take pictures of her during The Trial promotions.

When asked to pose for pictures, Kajol says, “Yeh life mein nehi milega. Ho gaya na? (We won’t get the pictures in this lifetime. Aren’t we done yet?)" When told that many paps have not got pictures yet, she loses her cool and says “Nahin mila matlab? Itne der se kya kar rahe the?" However, the actress eventually proceeded to happily pose for pictures. Check out the video here:

Kajol exuded boss lady vibes in a tangerine pantsuit paired with a cropped vest inside. She let her hair loose in wavy curls and opted for minimal makeup.