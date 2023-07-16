Kajol's Pathaan's Box Office Question Goes Viral, Vicky Kaushal Makes Katrina Kaif's Birthday Special

Kajol sparked a controversy after she revealed she’d like to ask Shah Rukh Khan about the ‘real’ box office collection of Pathaan. His comeback film, Pathaan was one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood. Having surpassed a worldwide collection of Rs 1000 crore collection, it made history with its box office report. While murmurs about the box office collection have been seen online, Kajol’s statement about Pathaan box office collection may have fuelled the discussion. Speaking with Live Hindustan, The Trail star was asked to reveal a question she’d ask SRK. The actress replied with a giggle, “How much did Pathaan really make?" She followed it up with a laugh but the video has drawn attention from many.

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today and wishes has been pouring in from all sides. From Arjun Kapoor to Sunny Kaushal, the Phone Bhoot actress got all kinds of acknowledgement today. And it seems her birthday is finally complete now after Vicky Kaushal’s mushy birthday post for his lady love. On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from their undisclosed romantic getaway. The lovebirds can be seen looking at each other romantically with the ocean and the setting sun in the backdrop. Katrina wore a yellow dress and Vicky looked ecstatic in his white shirt. Needless to say but their chemistry was palpable. He penned the caption, “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!."

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s recently released film Satyaprem Ki Katha has been earning rave reviews and the box numbers are proof. The film witnessed tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families, resulting in great word of mouth ensuring a solid upwards growth. With this, the film is racing towards splendid weekend numbers. With all the love and great positive word of mouth from the audience, the film collected 1.75 Cr. on Saturday making its India total amount to 73.96 Cr. Nett. With this, the film has emerged as a surprise hit of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue has released this week and has created a lot of buzz on social media. It is because of Atlee’s grand vision, a stellar star cast of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, appealing visuals, Anirudh Ravichandran’s music and most importantly Shah Rukh Khan’s ever-encompassing presence. To add an extra layer to the excitement, there were rumours that Kiara Advani might be making a cameo during a song in the film. However, industry sources have rubbished such rumours. A source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama divulged,"These rumours are absolutely baseless. No song has been shot, nor Kiara Advani has any cameo in the film. Jawan is such a huge film, everyday one hears of one rumour or the other."

