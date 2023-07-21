Kamal Haasan REVEALS He 'Hated' Sholay; Project K Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan Says 'Stop Being So...'

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati are currently in the US attending the San Diego Comic-Con along with Kamal Haasan. During the event, the makers of Project K presented the first sneak peek of the film, now titled Kalki 2898 AD. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in a futuristic setting, portraying them as warriors in a war-like situation. Amitabh Bachchan, who couldn’t attend in person, joined the event via video call.

Praising Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan said, “We are very honoured to be living with Amitji’s energy." To this, Amitabh jokingly said, “Stop being so modest, Kamal. You are much greater than all of us." The megastar added, “Each film of his is filled with reality. He puts so much effort in each film. The roles that he has played are quite amazing. It’s an honour to be in the same film as him. We have done a couple of films together but this one is going to be very special."

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan, on a lighter tone, recalled, “I was an assistant director on Sholay. I couldn’t sleep the night I watched it because I hated the film so much. I hated the filmmaker even more. I had the opportunity of working with a great filmmaker and that was my reaction and I told him. As a technician, I couldn’t sleep that night and Amitji has done many such movies. Him saying nice things about my films is something I had never imagined."