Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval's Goldfish To Release On This Day To Commemorate World Alzheimer's Month

While fans eagerly wait for the critically acclaimed Kalki Koechlin starrer Goldfish, Splendid Films announced the new date of release for the film. Set in London, this heart touching movie captures the relationship between a daughter and her mother who is enduring in agony caused by dementia. The movie widely dwells deep into music, health and an emotional ride that a daughter goes through while seeing her mother in distress.

The month of September is considered as the World Alzheimer’s Month to spread awareness about the disease and demystify it. Contributing to the noble campaign, Splendid Films has decided to release the movie on September 1st, 2023. Goldfish marks the accomplished actor Kalki Koechlin’s return to theatres after 4 years.

Ahead of the release, the makers released the trail of the film, which will tug at your heart strings. At a first glance, the movie offers everything from drama and high intensity emotions, to sweet and warm moments. The trailer gives you a look into the world of Anamika (Kalki Koechlin) and Sadhana (Deepti Naval) and how they navigate through their bitter-sweet relationship. With ace actors such as Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur gracing the screen, Goldfish promises to be a captivating watch.