Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Asked For Drugs Because She Is 'White': 'I Would Answer In Tamil'

Kalki Koechlin recently opened up about the prejudice she was subjected to as a ‘white girl’ in India. She said that the discrimination started right from childhood and continued even when she joined Bollywood. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress shared that people would often make assumptions about her character based on her looks.

Kalki was speaking to Siddhaarth Aalambayan on his show, The Male Feminist, when she said, “I saw it (patriarchy) very young because I was asked for drugs. Because I was the only white girl in my group so it was about loose morals, the white girls’ phenomenon. They watch Baywatch and think everyone is like that. The minute I would answer back in Tamil, they would be like Akka, sister. Suddenly their perspective of you changes just because you speak in their language."

Kalki further revealed how she was subjected to discriminatory behaviour and even faced the casting couch during her initial career days. “There was a film I did an audition for and I really liked and they called me back and said that you just need to meet the producer. So, I met the producer in his office with the blinds down and he said, ‘So, you know this is going to be your big opportunity. You are going to make it with this and I would really like to know you better. Can we go for dinner?’ I got the drift of it and said that, ‘Listen, it’s not for me. I am not into that’," the actress said.