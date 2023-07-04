Kamal Haasan Gifts A Car To Coimbatore Lady Bus Driver Who Resigned After Kanimozhi Incident

Renowned actor-politician Kamal Haasan presented a car to M. Sharmila, a celebrated woman bus driver from Coimbatore who had to resign from her job due to a controversy involving DMK MP M.K. Kanimozhi. Kamal Haasan, the president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh and pledged to assist M. Sharmila in purchasing a seven-seater Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) to support her entrepreneurial endeavours as Coimbatore’s first woman bus driver.

M. Sharmila had recently submitted her resignation to the private agency following an alleged altercation with the conductor and operators. During that time, Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Kanimozhi (DMK) felicitated her and even travelled on the bus alongside her.

Advertisement

According to M. Sharmila’s father, K. Mahesh, Kamal Haasan provided her with a cheque of Rs 3 lakh on Monday, June 26. He also mentioned that Mr Haasan assured Ms Sharmila of his assistance in procuring the vehicle required to start her own business.

In a press statement, Kamal Haasan expressed, “Sharmila, like Veeralakshmi, the first woman driver of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Vasanthakumari, and the first woman ambulance driver, was the first private bus driver in Coimbatore. She worked hard to achieve her ambition of becoming a bus driver. She received widespread acclaim for her successful endeavours… Sharmila receives a new car from Kamal Panpattu Maiyam to support her in resuming her career as a rental car entrepreneur."

Last week, Kanimozhi, a DMK MP, travelled on Sharmila’s bus. An altercation ensued when the bus conductor requested a travel ticket from Kanimozhi. Sharmila, the driver, got into an argument with the conductor. However, Kanimozhi purchased tickets for herself and her fellow passengers. Upon reaching Peelamedu, Kanimozhi gifted Sharmila before departing.