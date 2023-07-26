Kamal Haasan Mulls Contesting Coimbatore Lok Sabha Seat In 2024

Tamil actor, filmmaker, and politician Kamal Haasan has been making waves in the news as speculation arises about his potential contesting of the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party is reportedly keen on allocating the Coimbatore seat to Haasan, given his strong performance in the 2021 Assembly polls, where he narrowly lost to the BJP’s Vanathi Sreenivasan by a mere 1,728 votes.

Recently, Haasan inaugurated the state-level reach-out campaign of his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), called “Makkalodu Maiam," in the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency. The MNM’s ambitious plan involves reaching out to people in all 234 Assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu, with party leaders and cadres engaging with citizens at the ward and panchayat levels to understand their difficulties and concerns. This effort aims to highlight the issues overlooked by people’s representatives in their respective areas.

Advertisement

As part of the outreach campaign, MNM is also devising its election manifesto based on feedback received from the grassroots level. The party leadership has implemented an innovative approach using Google Forms, where each ward secretary is provided with a list of 25 binary questions regarding basic amenities in their area. The collected feedback will help the party gain a clearer understanding of the challenges faced by each constituency.