Kamal Haasan FINALLY Reacts To Doing Prabhas' Project K: 'Without A Negative, There's No...'

The long-awaited glimpse of Project-K was released at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the United States. Veteran Actor Kamal Haasan attended the launch along with several other cast and crew members of the film. The Nag Aswin directorial stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone as the leads. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will play a negative role in the upcoming project. At the global event, the veteran actor shared the reason behind accepting to work as an antagonist in this ambitious film, and there is no doubt he will do justice to it.

At the San Diego Comic Con, Kamal Haasan, along with the other team members, including Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, attended a panel discussion. Speaking at the event, he said, “The reason I accepted this film is because I come from analogous cinema. Without a negative, there’s no positive. So, a negative role is an important role in a film. Two negatives make a positive." His answer was met with a huge round of applause. The clip from the event was shared by one of his fan pages on Twitter.

Advertisement

Before launching the first preview, the team of Project K gathered for a get-together. Kamal Haasan wore a classic black jacket with a white shirt, while Prabhas looked dashing in a blue blazer paired with a black T-shirt.

Advertisement

Vyjayanthi Movies shared a few pictures on social media and mentioned how they missed one of the cast members, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan there. They wrote, “The forces meet Kamal Haasan, Prabhas. Wish you were with us today in San Diego, Amitabh Bachchan sir. Can’t wait to see the magnificent frame of all our stalwarts Project K."