Kamal Haasan's Gift To Indian 2 Director Shankar Is Pure Goals

Kamal Haasan is currently busy shooting Indian 2 with director Shankar, a project that has long been delayed. While fans are dying to know whether the sequel will live up to the legacy of the original, let us tell you that Kamal Haasan is happy with the way the project is shaping up.

The actor saw a few of the scenes that have been shot and edited and was left impressed with Shankar. This is good news for fans because if Kamal Haasan has shown his full confidence in the project, the movie is certainly going to satisfy cine-goers.

In fact, Kamal Haasan was so impressed by the scenes that he gifted Shankar a costly watch. The actor tweeted a pic of himself gifting the watch to the director and also wrote a few words of motivation and encouragement for him. In his tweet, Kamal Haasan wrote, “I watched the main scenes of ‘Indian 2’ today. My best wishes to you Shankar. My advice is that this should not be your peak. Because this is the highest stage of your artistic life. Don’t take this to the top and be proud. In search of many new heights." Take a look at the tweet here: