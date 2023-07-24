Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Digital Rights Sold For A Whopping Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know

Kamal Haasan is going to shell out some exciting performances in the coming fine. As we all know that he’ll be playing a prominent character in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, he also has Shankar’s Indian 2 in his kitty. The film which has been shot in countries like South Africa and guarantees an action-packed experience for the audience is currently in the post-production stage. However, an interesting development related to the film has come to light in accordance to it’s digital rights.

Going by a report by ET Times, the makers have sold the digital rights of Indian 2 across all languages to Netflix, and that too for a whopping sum of Rs 200 crore. A source close to the development informed the news portal, “Shankar has really outdone himself with Indian 2 and people who have seen the portions of the film are extremely happy with the outcome."