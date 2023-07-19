Kamal Haasan At Comic-Con In US For The Launch Of Project K’s First Glimpse

The makers of Project K, the much-awaited collaboration of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, will be revealing the first glimpse of the movie at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, followed by its release in India a day later. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts an impressive cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in significant roles. Ahead of the event, Prabhas was accompanied by his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati in the US, and recently, a picture of Kamal Haasan in the US surfaced online.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, posted a picture of actor Kamal Haasan on their official page, referring to him as “Ulaga Nayagan," meaning ‘Universal Hero,’ a term cherished by his fans. The photo shows Haasan strolling through the streets of the USA, looking stylish in a black jacket, joggers, a cap, and casual floaters.

Advertisement

Vyjayanthi Movies, on July 18, shared a photo on Instagram featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, stating that the two actors have arrived in the USA and inviting fans to catch them at the San Diego event on July 20th. Both stars donned black hoodies in the picture, sparking excitement among Baahubali fans for this reunion. Rana Daggubati also shared the same photo on his Instagram, playfully captioning it as, “Just hanging out in the hills."