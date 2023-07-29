Kangana Ranaut Calls Ranveer Singh 'Cartoon Looking', Says 'Stop Getting Influenced By KJo'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning and bashed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Ranveer Singh for his dressing sense. Kangana called Ranveer a ‘cartoon-looking person’ and asked him to stop getting influenced by Karan Johar. Not just this, the Manikarnika actress also asked Ranveer to take inspiration from Dharmendra and claimed how South actors always dress up in a ‘dignified’ way.

“My sincere advice to @ranveersingh he should stop getting influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense … he should dress up like a normal human being, like Dharm ji or Vinod Khanna ji dressed in their days, Indian people can’t identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero, please see all south heros how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity….They look manly and dignified… people don’t ruin the culture in our country," she wrote.

This comes moments after Kangana bashed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and called it no less than a daily soap. “Indian audience watching 3 hours long film on the origin of nuclear weapon and intricacies of atomic science aur vahan nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona, lekin why he needs 250 cr to make a daily soap ….???" she wrote.