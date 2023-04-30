Kangana Drops Unseen Pic With Anurag Basu, Recalls Being Told 'Actress Have 5 Years Shelf Life'

From her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Gangster to Queen, Krrish, Fashion, Thalaivii and Manikarnika among others; Kangana Ranaut has surely come a long way in showbiz. The actress recently completed 17 years in the industry. On this special day, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture with filmmaker Anurag Basu.

In the photo, Basu can be seen explaining something to Ranaut as she sat next to him on a couch. While Kangana sported a black and white outfit, Anurag wore a white shirt and paired it with blue jeans. In the caption, she revealed that the picture was taken at a time when they were working on the 2007 movie Life In a Metro.

“All thanks to this mad genius @anuragbasuofficial who launched me 17 years ago on 28th April 2006 here is a picture of him and me from life in a metro set (2006) this is how he trained me…. ‘Tu chup kar (You keep quiet)’ is his favourite training phrase…ha ha I love you Anu…thanks for everything," Kangana wrote and further added, “I was told actresses have 4-5 years shelf life… Well, I completed 17 years yesterday… (slightly smiling face emoji)." Check out Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story here:

While Anurag Basu directed Life in a Metro, it starred Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Konkona Sensharma, and Sharman Joshi among others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Kangana will soon be seen in Chandramukhi 2. Besides this, she also has Tejas in her pipeline. Kangana has also been working on Emergency. She is not just playing the lead in the movie but is also directing it. In the movie, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of India’s former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The actress had earlier clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic.

