Kangana Ranaut Answers If She Will Join Politics, Says 'It is a Vulgar Thought...'

Kangana Ranaut is often asked if she plans to join politics anytime soon. In a recent interview, the actress was asked the same once again when she mentioned that ‘I want to be a politician’ is a ‘vulgar thought’. She argued that one should not talk about this on his own but should rather let people decide it.

“If you say, ‘I want to be a politician’, it’s a vulgar thought. You shouldn’t be the one to say it yourself, the public should say this. Those who are in a position of power, those who control these things, they should say this. What I feel about this is irrelevant. It is up to the public to decide and those who hold the power to give me the opportunity. I will leave this decision to them," Kangana told ABP.

The Manikarnika actress further called the world of politics ‘difficult’ and added, “Art is a pure profession. Artists are blessed by Goddess Saraswati. And we all know how unforgiving the world of politics has always been. It is not my natural inclination to be a part of that world, I am a soft artist at heart. I would always like to be associated with the arts. But if given the opportunity to serve my country and be selfless, I will definitely take it up. If my country needs me, I’m there."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency. She is playing the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana is also directing the movie. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Pupul Jayakar among others in key roles. Kangana had earlier clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. Besides Emergency, Kangana also has Tejas in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here