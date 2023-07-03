Kangana Ranaut, Avneet Kaur Shake A Leg At Tiku Weds Sheru Success Bash; Watch

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted at the success bash of Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress hosted the bash to celebrate her maiden production venture, which garnered a decent response from the audience. In a video posted by Avneet on her Instagram handle, the Queen actress can be seen shaking a leg with the new debutant.

Kangana looked sexy in her pink plunging neckline dress, while Avneet served looks with her black mini dress. The duo looked visibly happy as they celebrated the night away with their groovy moves. Even costar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, can be seen laughing amusingly as the two continued swaying to the music wholly unbothered.

Check out the video here:

Advertisement

Fans congratulated the Aladdin actress and expressed their wishes to the cast. A user commented, “All pretty smiles and joy around!!! So happy for youuuu", one fan said, “Killer girl giving us Killer vibe", and another wrote, “Your happy face is enough for me!!".

Recently, the movie made headlines because of the controversial casting of the actors. Fans pointed out the 20-year age gap between Avneet and Nawazuddin due to which they cringed at the kiss shared between the actors. Talking about this backlash, Nawaz told a news portal that romance is ageless. He added that Shah Rukh Khan can do romantic roles because the younger generation knows nothing about romance.