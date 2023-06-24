Kangana Ranaut Avoids Clash With Ganpath, Reveals Emergency New Release Date; Watch Teaser

Ever since the first look of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. On Saturday, Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser of her directorial movie. The short clip also features Anupam Kher and reveals how the film will revolve around the time when the Emergency was imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led government in India in 1975.

Along with the teaser, Kangana also announced the new release date of the movie i.e. November 24, 2023. “Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen. Jaihind!" the actress said.

Since Emergency will now hit theatres on November 24, it means that the film will not clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganpath at the box office.