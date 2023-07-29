Kangana Ranaut BASHES Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Asks Karan Johar To 'Retire Now'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning and lashed out at Karan Johar for his latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film, which was released on Friday stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. In a long note, Kangana compared KJo’s movie to a daily soap and accused him of ‘perpetually regressing’ the Indian films.

“Indian audience watching 3 hours long film on the origin of nuclear weapon and intricacies of atomic science aur vahan nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona, lekin why he needs 250 cr to make a daily soap ….???," she wrote.

Kangana further urged Karan Johar to retire from filmmaking and added, “Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same film nth time … calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it …. Don’t waste funds it’s not easy time for the Industry, retire now and let young filmmakers make new and revolutionary films."

Advertisement

On Friday too, the actress penned down a cryptic note to take a dig at the filmmaker. “Mere baare mein subah se ek bhi baseless negative news nahi aayi, mere fake quotes bhi media ko mass mail nahi kiye gaye, ya negative or damaging rumours about my projects or years old film scenes out of context use karke usko sexualise karke mujhe harrass bhi nahi kiya ja raha… itna sannata kyu hai?? Kahi Lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi? Koi pata toh karo aaj nepo gang kaha busy hai?" she had written.