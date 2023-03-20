HAPPY BIRTHDAY KANGANA RANAUT: Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 36th birthday today. One of the most versatile and talented actors in the Indian film industry, Kangana made her debut in 2006 with Gangster. Ever since, the actress has delivered some of the most memorable performances of recent times.

She is an actor, a producer, a director and at the forefront of social causes while making a statement with her fashion choices. Kangana was last seen in the spy action thriller Dhaakad. She portrayed the role of Agent Agni. The film also featured Arjun Rampal. On her birthday today, March 20, let’s take a look at some of her upcoming projects:

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the big screen in the film Emergency. Kangana is also donning the director’s hat with Emergency, her second role behind the camera after Manikranika. The star cast of the film includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary and Satish Kaushik among others.

Sita

In this movie, Kangana Ranaut will play the role of Sita Mata in “The Incarnation Sita." Directed by Alaukik Desai, the film will enjoy a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut will be sharing the screen space with South star Raghava Lawrence in the sequel of the 2015 hit Chandramukhi. In a tweet, Kangana wrote, “As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, Raghava Lawrence sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master cause he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today."

Noti Binodini

After Thalaivi, which was a biographical drama film based on the life of actress-politician Jayalalithaa, Kangana is all set to star in another biopic drama. The upcoming project would be based on the life of Bengali actress and thespian, Noti Binodini. Veteran Bollywood writer and director Pradeep Sarkar will be directing the film.

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut will be playing an Indian Air Force officer in this military drama. Even though the shooting of Tejas is complete, the makers still have not announced a release date.

