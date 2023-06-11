Kangana Ranaut Blames 'Fake Blind Items' for Sushant's Death, Opens Up On Fight With Hrithik

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took yet another slingshot at Bollywood in a series of Instagram Stories. The Bollywood actress, who made the headlines on Saturday for her potshots against the rumoured casting of Ramayan, made shocking allegations against two Bollywood celebrities. While Kangana did not name the two people, she accused them of spreading “nasty rumours" about her and “playing referees" in her fight with Hrithik Roshan. She also alleged that those two people planted “fake blind items" against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14 in 2020.

“Elaborating more on yesterday’s stories there are all kinds of menaces in the film industry but the worse is this Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi… They self admittedly call themselves most gossipy, jealous, bitchy and insecure… They refer to themselves as information and broadcasting ministy of gossip in films," she wrote.

Advertisement

“Entire film industry knows this, they were the main suspects behind all fake blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput… That pushed him to commit suicide… They also spread all kinds of nasty rumours against me and forcibly played referees in mine and HR fight… Post that their interference in my life and career has been beyond harassing," she claimed in the first of the three-part Stories.

“Since I have brought public attention to this kind of spying on me, nasty PR against me and my films such activities have reduced significantly… Today I might be in a vilnerable place but I take a vow as and when I will be in the position of power, I will expose significant illegal activities that they indulge in such as dark web, hacking, spying and illegal underhand defamation. These will be enough for them to be behind bars. Thank you for listening to my ordeal, I have been talking about this for more than a decade now, recently their sinking careers have made them focus more on their own lives otherwise it was next to impossible to work in this industry," she added.

“Since they are bankrupt and media has died a slow death as of now SM is the only media, now the only source of news are celebrities own accounts. With this new change in the society my voice is more audible, otherwise I said the same things for years but they echoed back like I was captured in a soundprof dark chamber, no media carried what I said and they spent huge amount of monies in twisting my words and using them against me… But then great fall of Bollywood happened, empires crashed… Here we are now looking at the rise of new collective Indian film industry which will be built on the pillars of democracy, equality and true merit," Kangana concluded the series.