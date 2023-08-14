Kangana Ranaut Brutally Trolled For Her Bharatnatyam Dance In Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Chandramukhi 2. The makers recently released the first song from the film. The MM Keeravaani musical is called Swagathaanjali. The song features Kangana in a white saaree with pink detailing, paired with heavy gold jewellery. While the song has become the talk of the town, the actress faced massive trolling for her Bharatnatyam dance in the song.

Many users took to the microblogging site X to call out the actress. One of them wrote, “Not suited at all she looks like regular bollywood heroine she is not apt." Meanwhile another one took to the platform and wrote, “kangana ranaut might be a good actor but definitely not a good dancer! I mean wtf is this ". Another user wrote, “Another user said, “Me, with almost 17 years of classical dance training, watching that clip of Kangana from Chandramukhi 2."

Advertisement