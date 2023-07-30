Kangana Ranaut Claims a 'Mafia Playboy Superstar' Was 'Obsessed' with Her: 'I Took Strong Steps To…'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to bash a certain actor from tinsel town. Calling him ‘mafia playboy superstar’, the actress claimed that he has been behind her allegedly. Earlier in the morning too, the actress attacked the same superstar in a lengthy note calling him a womaniser.

Now her note read, “Also, to clarify, this ( mafia playboy superstar) has been after me since 2012 back then he was not married, we were working for the same studio and he used to get all the information about me when I was filming Queen, he even came to my set in Paris, since then he has been coming to my house and doing stupid things…. I thought he is just dumb and kept ignoring him soon he became obsessed."

She added, “He also offered me a film with him in 2016 but I refused to play a second fiddle to him in another actor’s Biopic that he was starring in…. probably no other woman ever did such a thing to him and he felt hurt… then he started talking to me again in mid 2021 … with another saga and story which now I think was a trap by mafia goons…nevertheless he has recently offered me another film to work with him even though I keep bashing him publicly… I have said no to that as well."

On a closing note she added, “So everyone who is concerned about me and sending me messages that how could I entertain such a clown should know that I don’t, please know that it’s not something recent it goes back more than a decade and I took strong steps to fight harassment and interference in my life. I am in a very happy place in my life…Professionally and personally both that’s why these people spying on me and spreading negative news every day. It feels like a battle every day and it’s also exhausting… But lam determined to be victorious both personally and professionally."