Kangana Ranaut Claims Karan Johar Makes Films Hit 'With Money,' Says 'Itna Ghamand Toh Ravan...'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on Karan Johar for allegedly manipulating the perception of his movies through “paid PR". Kangana made the shocking claim amid the release of Karan’s comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Kangana on Sunday shared a series of posts and stories on her official Instagram account, attacking Karan for his old statement about how one can change the box office status of a film through PR.

Sharing the video of Karan, Kangana wrote on her Instagram: “Karan Johar ji is saying that I can get anything done by throwing money… I can build any perception… Do they only make their films hit, do they honor themselves or do they make others negative PR and flop their hit films?"

Advertisement

In another post, the actress said, “It’s not a crime to do atrocious work but to warp people’s perception to think of worse as best and best as worse is demonic, evil and malicious… Hindi film industry is like a sinking ship we need to look deep within and see what is causing holes in our own ship… Hope better sense prevails it’s never too late to do the right thing."

The actress also shared Karan’s old video on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Glorious ness of paid PR… I can throw money to write anything… I can buy any paper… Itna ghamand toh Ravan ko bhi nahi tha."