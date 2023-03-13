Kangana Ranaut Is All Praise For Deepika Padukone’s Oscar Debut Moment, Says 'Not Easy to Stand...'

Deepika Padukone, who made her debut at the Oscars this year as a presenter, emerged as one of the highlights of the starry night for her breathtaking look and her elegance. Deepika Padukone introduced the Naatu Naatu live performance at the 95th Academy Awards and made heads turn in her black custom-made Louis Vuitton gown and Cartier jewellery. After the actress’ big Oscar moment, if there is one thing that has grabbed the attention of her desi fans, it is Kangana Ranaut’s latest tweet about her. Deepika and Kangana are known for not having a good rapport, courtesy their indirect spat over the years. However, in her latest tweet, Kangana was all praise for the Piku actress. She called Deepika Padukone a “testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best.”

Kangana Ranaut re-posted a video of Deepika Padukone welcoming singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and team Naatu Naatu for the live performance. “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger. It's earned millions of views on YouTube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't, you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu,” Deepika can be heard saying in the video.

Advertisement

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Angry Fans Troll Jimmy Kimmel for Calling RRR ‘Bollywood Film’; Naatu Naatu Creates History; Full List of Winners

Resharing the video, Kangana Ranaut tweeted: “How beautiful Deepika Padukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently (sic). Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best (red heart and India icons).”

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut’s on-and-off equation has become the talk of the town many times. It started in 2014, when Deepika Padukone dedicated her Best Actress award for Happy New Year to Kangana for her performance in Queen. However, it did not go down well with the latter, who claimed that Deepika never called her to congratulate on the film which fetched her National Award.

The spat continued till recently when Kangana Ranaut indirectly called Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film Gehraiyaan a “trash” last year. Deepika had not reacted to Kangana’s cryptic post.

Advertisement

Well, Kangana Ranaut wasn’t the only Bollywood celeb to heap praise on Deepika’s Oscars debut, Karan Johar too praised her.

About Oscars 2023, this year Academy Awards hold a special place in the hearts of Indians all over the world. RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song while Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers earned the Best Documentary Short Subject award.

Read all the Latest Movies News here