Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Those Calling Her Headgear 'Crown'; Says 'Indians Don’t Know About...'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has clarified about her headpiece from her latest photoshoot referred to as by fans as a ‘crown’. On Sunday, Kangana shared photos of herself wearing a vibrant lehenga and an elegant headpiece that complemented the regal look. She has since clarified that the accessory she wore was a traditional Indian jewellery and certainly not a ‘crown’.

Responding to a news portal which called it a crown, Kangana tweeted on Monday, “It’s not a crown it’s a traditional Indian jewel… very popular in Punjab and Himachal… in Punjab it’s known as Saggi phool and Himachal it’s a variation of chakk… even Indians don’t know about their heritage especially these embarrassing jurnos …" The original tweet has since been deleted. Check out Kangana’s response here:

The actress also took to Instagram Stories to share similar pictures of Punjabi women wearing Saggi and captioned it, “Traditional Saggi Phool in Punjab." She shared another picture of a woman in a similar headpiece and wrote, “Various headgears in Himachal."

Sharing another set of pictures in the traditional accessory, Kangana wrote, “You don’t choose your dreams … they choose you … trust and take that leap." She posted a video as well and wrote, “Love is not a choice that you can make … honestly there is no way out … you have no other choice."

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency. She is playing the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is also directing the movie. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Pupul Jayakar among others in pivotal roles.