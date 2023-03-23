Home » Movies » Kangana Ranaut Launches New Attack On Diljit Dosanjh, Asks 'Kiske Dum Pe Uchal Rahe The?'

Kangana Ranaut Launches New Attack On Diljit Dosanjh, Asks 'Kiske Dum Pe Uchal Rahe The?'

Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Diljit Dosanjh and 'his Khalistani supporters' over their silence about the police crackdown against Amritpal Singh.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 10:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Actress Kangana Ranaut launched a fresh attack against Diljit Dosanjh and his fans who ‘support’ the Khalistani movement. The actress took to Twitter and tagged Diljit yet again, questioning Diljit and ‘Khalistani supporters’ over the silence regarding the Punjab Police’s crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, and his aides.

On the micro-blogging site, Kangana wrote, “Pehle toh yeh @diljitdosanjh badi dhamkiyaan deta tha, iske Khalistani supporters trended Kangana ko pel ( raped/f@&d) diya for one week, aab kahan chup ke baithe hain sab?? Kiss ke dum pe uchal rahe the aur aab kiske darr se dubak gaye hain ?? Please explain!!" She reposted the tweet on Instagram and asked the Udta Punjab actor to react.

While Diljit has maintained silence about the ongoing crackdown and Kangana’s potshots at him, he shared a cryptic note on his Instagram Stories. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Diljit wrote in Punjabi, “May my Punjab remain prosperous." He added a folded hands emoji to the statement.

For the unversed, Punjab Police is tracking down Amritpal Singh, who is continuously evading police. The state police arrested 154 people for disturbing ‘peace and harmony’ in Punjab. It is reported that the state government suspended mobile internet and SMS services in several parts of the state, including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala and Mohali. Internationally, Pro-Khalistan protest rallies in places like San Francisco are also being held and making headlines.

Meanwhile, Kangana is taking a break from work and spending her birthday in Udaipur this year. She shared a video to thank fans for their best wishes.

first published: March 23, 2023, 10:21 IST
last updated: March 23, 2023, 10:41 IST
