Kangana Ranaut Leaves Mumbai After Reigniting Diljit Dosanjh Feud Over Khalistanis; Here's Why

Actress Kangana Ranaut was seen leaving Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon after making headlines for her tweet tagging Diljit Dosanjh. The actress was seen at the Mumbai airport, heading to catch her flight. While Kangana has not revealed her plans, the paparazzi hinted that she was heading out of town for her birthday.

Kangana will turn 36 on Thursday, March 23. It is said that she will be celebrating her birthday in Udaipur this year. Ahead of her birthday, she was seen at the airport, turning heads in her traditional outfit. Kangana was seen wearing a pastel pink saree for her flight. She styled the outfit with a pearl necklace, sunglasses, and a handbag. She posed for the paparazzi before making her way in.

Several social media users praised her for her choice of outfit. “This colour suits her so well she look extra beautiful in this color every time," a social media user said. “She is so talented actress ever," another Instagram user added. “One of the most prettiest and talented actress," a third user said.

Kangana was spotted just a few hours after she sparked a social media feud with Diljit Dosanjh. The actress, who had previously gotten into a battle of words with the Punjabi singer-actor during the farmers’ protest, tagged Diljit to take a sly dig at Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly supporting Khalistanis amid police crackdown against Amritpal Singh.

The actress, on Tuesday night, took to her Instagram Stories to warn Diljit against supporting Khalistanis, even as she told him “pols aa gayi pols". The phrase ‘pols aa gayi pols’ (police have arrived/ police are chasing us) has been viral on social media since March 18, when Punjab Police launched the crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, and his aides.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has been busy with her directorial film Emergency, and her South film Chandramukhi 2.

