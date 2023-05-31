Kangana Ranaut Looks Simple Yet Prettiest In Traditional Avatar, Netizens Call Her 'Queen'

Kangana Ranaut’s love for traditional attires is known to all. She has repeatedly proved that she can slay a saree or a salwar-suit like nobody else can. On Wednesday too, Kangana was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai when she looked prettiest in a white kurti and pajami of the same colour. She opted for minimal makeup and flaunted her million-dollar smile while posing for the shutterbugs.

Soon after the video was shared online, fans reacted to it and showered love on their favourite actress. While one of the users called Kangana ‘Queen’, another fan wrote, ‘Such an icon she is’. One of the fans also called her ‘gorgeous’. “Beautiful inside out," another comment read. Watch the video here:

From her debut movie Gangster in in 2006 to Queen, Fashion, Krrish 3, Thalaivii and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi among others; Kangana Ranaut has come a long way in the showbiz world. The actress recently opened up about her struggling days in the industry and recalled she was humiliated for her height, as she was not tall enough.

“To become a model in Delhi one needed to be 5’11-6 ft tall, but I was 5’7. I used to remain seated throughout the day and was told that I am good for nothing. Then, I started getting catalogue (shoots) and ads where I had to stand behind others. I came to Mumbai for a catalogue shoot of saree. But, it’s okay, it used to help me with my expenses at that time," she recently told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency. She is playing the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana is also directing the movie. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Pupul Jayakar among others in key roles. Kangana had earlier clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. Besides Emergency, Kangana also has Tejas in her pipeline.