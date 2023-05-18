Kangana Ranaut LOST Rs 30-40 Cr For Speaking Against 'Anti-Nationals': '20-25 Brands Dropped Me...'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has made a shocking claim, saying that she was removed from over 25 brand endorsements and incurred Rs 30-40 crores loss every year for being vocal about political issues.

Kangana took to her Instagram Story, where she shared an interview of Twitter head Elon Musk, which had the headline “Elon Musk: I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."

She captioned it: “This is a character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of Rs 30-40 crore per year…" Kangana said that nothing can stop her from saying whatever she wants.

“But I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India it’s culture and integrity… I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich person should not care for money…I see those more rich they get deprived they become…"

Time and again, Kangana Ranaut has also unapologetically voiced her opinion about ongoing issues in the film industry. Earlier this week, she expressed her concern regarding the multiplexes suffering losses in recent times. She also talked about how theatre visits have become so expensive and also highlighted the need of more theatres in the country.

Taking to Twitter, she reacted to a tweet which read, “Dreaded #BoxOffice is sparing no one… Reportedly, #PVRInox has reported a loss of ₹333crs aprox in Q4FY23, adding to their earlier loss of ₹107crs, now they plan to close around 50 under performing cinemas in the next 6 months !!! #BOTrends."

Kangana wrote, “We need more theatres in the country… we need more screens, this is not good for the film industry… having said that watching films in the multiplexes have become very expensive, going with friends /family means a significant part of a middle class person’s salary … something needs to be worked out …" (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming directorial venture, Emergency. In the film, she portrays the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. She is now shooting for Raghava Lawrence-starrer Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu. She also the aerial action thriller Tejas, in which she portrays the role of an air force officer.