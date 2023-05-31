Kangana Makes Shocking Claim After Priyanka Talks About 'Pay Gap', Says 'A-listers Did Films For...'

Kangana Ranaut took a potshot at Priyanka Chopra and other A-list actress while talking about pay gap in Bollywood. The actress shared a video of her Fashion co-star talking about pay disparity in the industry on her Instagram Stories and claimed that Kangana was the first warrior of pay gap in Bollywood while her contemporaries did ‘films for free’ and offered ‘other favours.’

“It’s true women before me simply submitted to these patriarchal norms… I was the first one to fight for pay parity and the most disgusting thing that I faced while doing this was that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles that I was negotiating for… I can say with confidence most A-listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people…" the Emergency star claimed.

“And then shrewdly release articles that they are the highest paid, haha… in the film industry everyone knows that only I get paid like male actors and no one else… and they have no one else to blame at least now," she added.

In the video Kangana shares, Priyanka was seen telling BBC that she has ‘never got paid the same amount’ as her male co-stars in Bollywood. Having worked in 60 movies, Priyanka claimed, “I would get paid about 10 per cent of my male co-actor. It (the pay gap) is substantially large and so many girls still deal with that."

While Kangana appeared to be taking a dig at Priyanka, she did side with her when the actress opened up about her experience in Bollywood. Earlier this year, Priyanka made shocking claims that she was cornered in Bollywood. Reacting to the statement, Kangana had tweeted, “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

On the work front, Priyanka is currently seen in Citadel and has a series of projects in the pipeline, including her Bollywood comeback film Jee Le Zara. Meanwhile, Kangana has Emergency and Chandramukhi 2.