Kangana Ranaut On Turning Producer: Directors Look Forward To My opinion, I Only Work On Collaborations

Kangana Ranaut describes her journey into production as a seamless transition. Her debut project, Tiku Weds Sheru, produced under her banner Manikarnika Films, is set to premiere on Prime Video India this Friday, June 23.

Although Kangana has directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which was produced by Zee Studios, Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is her maiden project as an official producer. This romantic comedy, helmed by Sai Kabir, reunites Kangana with the director after their collaboration on Revolver Rani in 2014.

In an interview with Punjab Kesari, Kangana spoke about the perception of women turning producers in the film industry. She highlighted that while male actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar have been actively involved as producers in their films, it is often considered new when a woman takes up the role. “But when a woman does it, people feel it’s very new. My directors have always asked me to collaborate with them. They look forward to my opinion, because obviously I choose to work with only the people who’re collaborative," she said.