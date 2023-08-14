Kangana Ranaut Pens Appreciation Note For John Abraham; Says ‘No Harassment Or Taking Advantage Of…’

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram stories to heap praises on John Abraham. The actress also said that since she’s spoken a lot about negative people in the industry, she hasn’t forgotten those who are ‘absolutely genuine and inspiring’.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I may have said a lot about negative people in the film industry, but I must never forget those also that are absolutely genuine and inspiring. I worked with John and I don’t have enough words to express how amazing he is. And many may not even know it, because he won’t pay the media for singing his praises."

She further wrote, “He is kind and sorted, no marriage or relationship PR, no paid negativity for others, no harassment or taking advantage of women, no agenda or groupism. Simply a wonderful man. Love you John…"

She also shared another story, and shared that she has ‘huge respect for’ her Shootout at Wadala co-star John Abraham. She wrote, "There is an agent, who provides house help to almost everyone from the film industry, who lives in Bandra and town area. He once told my manager that all his house helps and drivers are treated badly by film industry people. In his entire career, only two people from the industry he found, who treat house help like their own family… first one is John Abraham, (and second one) Kangana Ranaut."