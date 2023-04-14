Trends :Entertainment News LIVESamantha Ruth PrabhuIleana D'CruzBTSJr NTR
Kangana Ranaut Praises CM Yogi Adityanath After Asad Ahmad's Encounter, Says 'No One Like...'

Kangana Ranaut Praises CM Yogi Adityanath After Asad Ahmad's Encounter, Says 'No One Like...'

The actress reacted to the viral video of Yogi Adityanath's speech that he had given back in February after Umesh Pal's killing.

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 10:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Kangana Ranaut praises Yogi Aditya after Asad Ahmad's killing.
The encounter of Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad along with his accomplice on Thursday in Jhansi was hailed by many including Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for “turning the mafia into dust".

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and shared the video of Yogi Adityanath delivering a powerful speech. In the clip, CM Yogi can be heard saying at the assembly, “The mafioso whose name is emerging … is it not true that the Samajwadi Party had made him an MP… He was a mafioso nurtured by the SP. Our government is working to break their back. ‘Mitti me mila denge’." Lauding the same, Kangana penned, “No one like my Bhaiya @myogiadityanath…."

Last year, after Yogi Adityanath became the CM for the second time, Kangana Ranaut had met him and shared pictures with him on her Instagram timeline. She had written, “Today I had the great fortune of meeting Maharaj @myogi_adityanath ji after his tremendous victory in recent elections…It was a wonderful evening Maharaj ji’s compassion, concerns and deep sense of involvement never ceases to amaze me ..I feel humbled honoured and inspired…"

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming projects include the biographical film Emergency, which is directed by herself. The film is based on the 1977 Indian Emergency and features Kangana in the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Visak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram, and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, among others. Additionally, Kangana will be seen in P. Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2 alongside Raghava Lawrence.

first published: April 14, 2023, 10:29 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 10:42 IST
