Kangana Ranaut REACTS After Being Trolled Over Vijay Sethupathi Movie, Says 'Dear Changu Mangu...'

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday slammed trollers after news of her collaboration with South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi surfaced. Reacting to the trolls and critics, Ranaut hit back and shared her opinion on her social media handle. To note, there is news that she will be next seen with the actor in a psychological thriller but there is no announcement on this till now.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the actress wrote, “Anytime I am about to announce any film this kind of obnoxious bulk mass mails with appalling headlines demeaning me and my co-actor being to get heavily promoted every where… only thing I can say to gang change mangu.."Kya jail tumhari kya jail". In another post she writes, “Howcome all papers have same headlines everywhere…. This is bulk mass mail… Dear change mangu, if it is hurting so bad then praying for you," Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti de."

Coming back to news reports claim that Kangana Ranaut will collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi for a psychological thriller. The news was shared by Reddit which immediately grabbed everyone’s attention. As soon as the poster went viral on Reddit, netizens started commenting. A user wrote, “Damn, finally, kangu will get a hit! It’ll be mind-blowing for sure," while another user commented, “Kangana and Sethupati together in a thriller will be CINEMA… also loved this poster, very mind hunter-y … hyped hyped hyped"

Well, recently Kangana was in the news after Mayank Madhur, who has allegedly worked in the film Tejas, said that he will pursue legal recourse against the producers for cutting his role short. Tejas narrates the journey of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, and its release is slated for October, potentially overlapping with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath.