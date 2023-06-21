Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Sunil Lahri Pins His Hopes On Her Sita Following Adipurush Debacle

Om Raut’s Adipurush faced backlash and criticism upon its theatrical release. Sunil Lahri, known for his portrayal of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, shared his thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, The Incarnation Sita, where she will be playing the role of Sita. Lahri shared his views about Kangana’s performance and said while he cannot comment on Adipurush, he is confident that the actress will do justice to the role.

Talking about his faith in Kangana’s The Incarnation Sita, Sunil told Live Hindustan, “Mujhe Kangana ki film se puri umeed hai ki woh aisa kuch nahi karegi aur jo bhi karegi usse us chavi mein badhotri hee hogi. Baaki dusre logo ke liye main kuch keh nahi sakta lekin apne tajurbe padh yeh advice dunga ki apne Sanskriti se khilwaad na karen (I have full faith in Kangana’s film that she will not do anything like this and whatever she does it will only represent the character well. I can’t comment on other people but my advice, as per my experience, is don’t mess with culture)."

Kangana Ranaut, who will be portraying Sita in her upcoming project, shared an article on Instagram without adding a caption but included folded hands emojis. She also tagged Sunil Lahri in her post, acknowledging his views on the subject.