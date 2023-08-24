Kangana Ranaut REACTS As Alia Bhatt Wins National Film Award, Thalaivii Is Snubbed: 'It Is Such An...'

Kangana Ranaut congratulated all the winners of the 69th National Film Awards. On Thursday, the National Film Awards 2023 winners were announced. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress Award while Allu Arjun bagged Best Actor. R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was give the Best Feature Film award. Fans were hoping that Kangana would win an award for Thalaivii. However, the film was snubbed at the awards.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Congratulations to all the winners of #NationalAwards2023. It is such an art carnival that brings all the artists across the country together…. It’s truly magical to know and to get introduced to so much important work that’s happening across all languages…"

Addressing the Thalaivii snub, Kangana added, “All of you who are disappointed that my film Thalaivii didn’t win any… Please know I am eternally grateful for whatever Krishna give and didn’t give me and all of you who really love and appreciate me much appreciate my perspective as well… Art is subjective and I truly believe that jury did their best…. I wish everyone the best Hare Krishna."

Thalaivii was certified in 2021. Although the film did not do as expected business at the box office, many praised Kangana’s performance in the movie. The film was based on late Tamil Nadu political leader and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, the jury gave the National Award for the Best Actress Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film also won Best Editing, Best Make-up, Best Screenplay Writer (Adapted), and Best Dialogue. On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi also bagged the Best Supporting Role for Mimi.